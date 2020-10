Police investigate unexplained death at Clive Square Gardens, Napier. Photo / File

Police are investigating an unexplained death at Clive Square Gardens, Napier, on Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene at Clive Square Gardens, Napier, about 7.45pm.

A police spokeswoman said the sudden death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A scene examination is due to take place on Sunday, according to a police spokeswoman.

A scene guard is also in place at Clive Square Gardens following the sudden death in the park.

MORE TO COME