Police investigate suburban Hastings brawl

Police said reports were received about 5.45pm of an altercation. Photo / NZME

Police have not yet revealed when any arrests are being made over what was reported to be a large brawl in a suburban Hastings street late on Saturday afternoon.

According to one report, people were fighting with weapons, including hammers and baseball bats, in Kauri St, Mahora, with up to 30 people understood to be involved.

“Some people have received minor injuries,” Police said. “The group dispersed and police are making enquiries.”

On Sunday police media staff in Wellington said it didn’t appear any complaints had been received from any of the people involved.

The incident also did not appear to be of a gang or family-harm nature, police said.