St John Ambulance staff tend the wounded man on the footpath and verge outside the Nuffield Ave property on December 2. Photo / File

Police investigating a shooting at a suburban Napier property are yet to make arrests.

Police were called about 3.30pm on December 2 after a man was shot in the leg at a Nuffield Ave, Marewa, home.

Armed police had closed off a section of the street backing onto Whitmore Park for about an hour before the 38-year-old was helped from the home.

He was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital, treated and discharged.