Police conclude reported 'shots' near Hastings school were a backfiring car

Police say a loud noise near a Hastings school was a car "backfiring" rather than the gunshots reported by a concerned member of the public.
A police spokeswoman said they received a call at 11.50am on Tuesday from someone who thought they heard gunshots, at a location near Omahu School.
Following an investigation, a police spokeswoman said the noise was deemed to be cars "backfiring", not gunshots.
The school was placed into a precautionary lockdown during the police investigation.
"However there is no suggestion of any incident involving the school," a police spokeswoman said.