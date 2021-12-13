Police conclude reported 'shots' near Hastings school were a backfiring car

Omahu School was placed into a lockdown just after noon on Tuesday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police say a loud noise near a Hastings school was a car "backfiring" rather than the gunshots reported by a concerned member of the public.

A police spokeswoman said they received a call at 11.50am on Tuesday from someone who thought they heard gunshots, at a location near Omahu School.

Following an investigation, a police spokeswoman said the noise was deemed to be cars "backfiring", not gunshots.

The school was placed into a precautionary lockdown during the police investigation.

"However there is no suggestion of any incident involving the school," a police spokeswoman said.