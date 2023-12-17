Police comment: Take care these holidays

Expect to see police conducting breath tests over the festive season.

As we head into the holiday season, police urge you to take care on the roads.

Regardless of whether you are working through the Christmas period or heading away for a family holiday, it’s crucial you drive carefully this festive season.

In the last couple of weeks, we have seen a number of serious crashes, one which resulted in a fatality and another that left seven people from four vehicles requiring hospital treatment for their injuries.

As always, if you are drinking, don’t drive, and expect to see police conducting more breath tests over the next month.

Make sure you watch your speed and always ensure everyone in your vehicle is wearing a seatbelt.

We all know the roads will be busier over the next month or so - plan ahead and allow extra time to get to where you need to go.

The last thing anyone wants at this time of the year is another serious injury or fatal crash.

On the crime front, there have been a number of thefts in the last week which have specifically targeted tools in work vehicles or at work sites.

Police are aware it is practical for tradies to keep their tools and equipment in their vehicles, but if that is you, think about where you park your vehicle while it has your livelihood stored in it.

Where possible, park vehicles off the street, always keep them locked and never leave your keys in your vehicle.

Recording serial numbers of tools or marking them prominently might not prevent valuable items from being stolen, but it can help police recover items, get them back to their owners and hold the offenders to account.

If you have any information about thefts from vehicles, please stop in and see us at your local station, or call 105 to pass on information confidentially.

Reports of family violence and the adverse impacts of poor mental health are often more prevalent at this time of the year for many different reasons.

Please look after your friends, family and colleagues during this period.

If you are aware of or suspect that someone is the victim of family harm, call the police immediately.

If you are concerned about your own mental health or that of someone you know, call or text the mental health line 1737 or, in an emergency, ring police for assistance.