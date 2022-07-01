A 31-year-old man appeared in Hastings District Court today charged with five counts of burglary after a streak of break-ins in Hastings yesterday. Photo / NZME

A 31-year-old man appeared in Hastings District Court today charged with five counts of burglary after a streak of break-ins in Hastings yesterday. Photo / NZME

A 31-year-old man has been charged with five counts of burglary after a streak of break-ins in Hastings on Thursday.

Inspector Marty James said Hawke's Bay police were able to arrest the alleged offender thanks to the help of the communities reporting real time information to them.

"The first call was received from an off-duty police officer who had been contacted by his parents, that they had seen someone breaking into their home via remotely watching CCTV.

"Soon after, we received another four more calls from the public, reporting the man was seen breaking into other properties before making his way north through the suburb."

James said swift reporting from the public allowed staff to track the offender to a nearby Four Square, set up cordons, and arrest the man.

"Frontline staff including a dog unit and investigators responded to the incident."

A police spokeswoman said the calls came in about 12.30pm and the arrest was made not long afterwards.

James said police have also become aware the man was wanted in relation to a burglary in Hawera early last month.

He said staff from the Hawke's Bay police precision targeting team are continuing to investigate the activities of the suspect while he was in Hastings.