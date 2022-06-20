Police car rammed in Hastings getaway bid

A teenager said to have rammed a police vehicle while trying to evade officers in a Hastings suburb has been charged with dangerous driving and assault. Photo NZME

A teenager said to have rammed a police vehicle while trying to evade officers in a Hastings suburb has been charged with dangerous driving and assault. Photo NZME

A teenager said to have rammed a police vehicle while trying to evade officers in a Hastings suburb has been charged with dangerous driving and assault alleged to have preceded the incident.

The incident happened about 2.30pm today

when police went to an address in Sunderland Dr, Flaxmere, looking for a man alleged to have been in a "recent" family harm incident.

Media staff said the man was in a vehicle at the address and rammed a police vehicle, but was soon arrested.

Aged 19, the accused is due to appear in Hastings District Court tomorrow