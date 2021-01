Police are still present along Pakowhai Road after a member of the public called in a disturbance on Tuesday. Photo Paul Taylor

Police are responding to a reported gang-related incident in Hastings this morning.

It's understood a member of the public called in a disturbance about 10am on Wednesday, with initial reports of a gang disturbance near the location of Pakowhai and Ellwood roads.

Police then descended on Farndon Road and then to the popular dog park, Pakowhai Regional Park.

No one related to the incident has yet been found by police.

