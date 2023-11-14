Police arrest 24-year-old woman over crushing of woman into tree with car in Napier

Nastashia Edwards had a warrant to arrest over the hit and run in Napier. Photo / NZ Police

A woman has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent over the crushing of a woman into a tree with a car in Napier.

About 6pm on Thursday, October 26, the victim of the hit-and-run was in the front yard of a home in Wyatt Ave when a Mazda Astina struck her, crushing her against a tree.

The vehicle left the scene but was recovered from nearby Dockery Ave.

Police on October 31 put out a warrant for the arrest of Nastashia Edwards in relation to the incident.

The 24-year-old was found and taken into custody on November 9 and is set to appear in the Napier District Court in late November, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

She had been charged with several charges including wounding with intent, the spokesperson said.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was transferred to Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s intensive care unit in a critical condition with “life threatening injuries”.

She was in a stable condition in ICU as of October 30.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman said last week the victim and whānau requested no further information be given about her condition.