Police appeal for witnesses after two men injured in Hastings Christmas Eve incident

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were hospitalised in an incident on Karamu Rd South and Heretaunga St East on Christmas Eve. Photo/ James Pocock

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were hospitalised in an incident in Hastings on Christmas Eve.

A police spokesperson said police were called to reports of disorder in Karamu Rd South and Heretaunga St East about 3.15am on December 24.

“Two men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the incident,” the spokesperson said.

“We’re aware there were a number of possible witnesses who have not yet spoken to us, and there are also likely to be people who have video footage of the incident.”

The spokesperson said that anyone who can assist with police inquiries should get in touch via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, referencing file number 221224/4165.