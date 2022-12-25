Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Police appeal for witnesses after two men injured in Hastings Christmas Eve incident

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read
Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were hospitalised in an incident on Karamu Rd South and Heretaunga St East on Christmas Eve. Photo/ James Pocock

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were hospitalised in an incident on Karamu Rd South and Heretaunga St East on Christmas Eve. Photo/ James Pocock

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were hospitalised in an incident in Hastings on Christmas Eve.

A police spokesperson said police were called to reports of disorder in Karamu Rd South and Heretaunga St East about 3.15am on December 24.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“Two men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the incident,” the spokesperson said.

“We’re aware there were a number of possible witnesses who have not yet spoken to us, and there are also likely to be people who have video footage of the incident.”

Read More

A police spokesperson said police were called to reports of disorder in Karamu Rd South and Heretaunga St East about 3.15am on December 24. Photo / James Pocock
A police spokesperson said police were called to reports of disorder in Karamu Rd South and Heretaunga St East about 3.15am on December 24. Photo / James Pocock

The spokesperson said that anyone who can assist with police inquiries should get in touch via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, referencing file number 221224/4165.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today