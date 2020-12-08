Police appeal for witnesses after family-harm incident in Hastings

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a family-harm related incident in Hastings on Tuesday. Photo / File

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a family-harm related incident in Hastings on Tuesday.

A 36-year-old man is due to appear in the Hastings District Court on Wednesday facing charges related to the incident.

However, Hawke's Bay Police also would like to speak to anyone who might have seen a silver-coloured Ford Falcon on Tuesday.

The vehicle, which has a registration of CRA231, was in central Hastings and the suburb of Akina between 8am and 10am.

Detective sergeant Craig Vining said if this vehicle, or the actions of its occupants, came to your attention on Tuesday, Hawke's Bay Police would like to talk to you.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 and quote file number 201208/6571. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.