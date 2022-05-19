Police and Taradale High School warn community to remain vigilant following incidents with strangers

Keep an eye out for suspicious men near students in Taradale.

Keep an eye out for suspicious men near students in Taradale.

Police and Taradale High School are encouraging the public to report suspicious activity after strangers - including a man behaving lewdly - were seen near children.

The man was seen behaving inappropriately on Tuesday morning about 8am at Gebbie Rd in Taradale as students walked to school.

A police spokesperson said they were aware of the incident and will be working with the school community to provide appropriate advice on suspicious approaches.



"We strongly encourage anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity to report it police so we can investigate."

Taradale High School made a post on Facebook on Wednesday last week warning the school community to remain vigilant following incidents within the week where students had been approached by strangers.

Taradale High School principal David Oliver said the incidents were not connected or similar in nature and parents were encouraged to call the police in each case

"In dealing with any incidents of the safety of our students, either coming to or from school, we encourage whānau to contact the police and where appropriate we will send out messaging to our own community and that of our neighboring schools. "