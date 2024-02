Tui and Nai August taken after the Oringi Freezing Works closed down.

Philamena Beale is trying to track down a copy of the above photo. Her version has worn away and she would be keen to get a better version.

The photo is of Tui Walker August and Nai August and was taken in the smoking area at Merrylees Hotel after the Oringi Freezing works closed down on January 31, 2009.

Philamena says any assistance would be greatly appreciated. Please email a copy to philamenabeale@yahoo.co.nz or call her on 027 522 6672.