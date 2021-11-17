Play trailer ready for action in Tararua

Leah Sole with the trailer which is available for anyone in the community to book for events. Photo / Leanne Warr

Tararua's "awesome" play trailer is ready for any community organisation wanting to "get active".

The trailer, which took several months to build, was officially launched this week, just in time for National Play Week.

Sport Manawatu Tararua co-ordinator Leah Sole took the trailer to the pop-up play event at the Dannevirke Domain on Wednesday.

The trailer contained sports equipment that can be booked for free at events such as markets, festivals and even parties.

Sole was grateful to Tony Peeti Engineering for building it.

She was also looking for donations of PVC pipes and connectors, large pieces of wood, tug-of-war rope, or anything play related.

A booking system was still being developed and would be on the Tararua District Council website next week.

In the meantime, those wanting to book the trailer could email leah.sole@sportmanawatu.org.nz.

The pop-up event was also a huge success, Sole said.

"It was awesome! We had a great turn out."

She said a constant stream of kids were playing from about 3.30pm to 5pm.

Part of the concept for the event was that there were no rules.

Children could use any of the equipment however they wished.

Sole said the most popular play equipment were the blue barrels, hula hoops and an obstacle coursse using hurdles, buckets and skipping ropes one of the children set up.

"It was very cool to see the tamariki having fun, using their imaginations, and trying new things without rules or structure."

National Play Week is part of Sport New Zealand's strategy to improve the physical activity levels of young people.

Sport NZ Play system lead Scott Mackenzie said it was a vital component of a child's physical, social, emotional and spiritual development.

"Play is the easiest way for tamariki to stay active. It offers fun and freedom and the opportunity to learn to solve problems, get creative, face new challenges and create new friendships.

"It is often taken for granted that play will always be a part of growing up in New Zealand, but we recognise attitudes to play have changed as we see changing cultural values, fears about children's safety and the increase in device-based activities. We want to encourage whānau to be actively involved in making play happen at home, in their neighbourhoods and local environments."

With the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic being felt throughout New Zealand, MacKenzie said play could also help improve resilience and physical and mental health for tamariki and it didn't have to be formal, structured, or expensive.