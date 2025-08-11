Advertisement
Pōrangahau Sports Club has plans for new clubrooms and base

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

Pōrangahau Sports Club wants to build a brand new clubroom. Photo / CHBDC

A sports club based in a rural Hawke’s Bay village has plans to build a new clubroom, which it hopes will “be an absolute asset to the community”.

Pōrangahau Sports Club plays its home rugby matches at White Domain in Pōrangahau Village.

However, its clubrooms are based about 400m up

