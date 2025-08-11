Public feedback (via the council website) has been open since July and has been extended to August 25, with the council citing high community interest for consultation.
The council confirmed if a long-term lease was granted, the club would require a building consent to construct the clubrooms.
Whether a resource consent would be needed or not was “subject to the club’s final proposal”, a council spokeswoman added.
Currently, the domain has a rugby field and a training field, public toilets, small changing sheds, a playground, recycling containers and a helicopter pad (for the rescue helicopter).
Those facilities will remain under the proposal, according to concept plans.
Pōrangahau Sports Club posted on social media that the proposal would benefit the region.
“It’s going to be an absolute asset to the community, transitioning from our premises on Dundas St to the White Domain, our aim is to further enhance and bring an upgraded facility and park for everyone to use.”
The lease is proposed to commence in December for an initial 11-year period, with the option to renew the lease twice more after that (for a further 11 years each).
The club was contacted for further comment about the plans.