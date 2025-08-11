Pōrangahau Sports Club wants to build a brand new clubroom. Photo / CHBDC

Pōrangahau Sports Club has plans for new clubrooms and base

A sports club based in a rural Hawke’s Bay village has plans to build a new clubroom, which it hopes will “be an absolute asset to the community”.

Pōrangahau Sports Club plays its home rugby matches at White Domain in Pōrangahau Village.

However, its clubrooms are based about 400m up the road.

As such, the club – which boasts rugby and netball teams – wants to build a new clubroom at the domain and be based there long term.

The new building would feature changing rooms, a gym, showers and bathrooms, a meeting room, a kitchen and bar and a large social area, according to concept plans submitted to the council.