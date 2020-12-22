Plane evacuated at Hawke's Bay Airport after reports of cabin fumes

The plane landed at Hawke's Bay Airport at 8.20pm Tuesday night. Photo / File

A plane at Hawke's Bay Airport was evacuated on Tuesday night after reports of fumes in the cabin.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of there potentially being fumes in the cabin of the plane at 8.10pm.

The plane landed at 8.20pm and Fire and Emergency NZ investigated, she said.

A FENZ spokesperson said the plane landed safely and was evacuated.

Crews checked the area with a gas detector but the cause was undetermined.

Two appliances from Napier and one from Hastings attended.

Air NZ has been contacted for comment.