“Through Art Feeds, artists are literally helping put food on people’s plates,” Vinci’s Pizza owner Vincent Michaelsen said.
Christina McBeth, Nourished for Nil’s chief executive, says the creative Art Feeds fundraiser brilliantly connects art, food, and community.
“Last year’s generous contribution directly supported our food rescue services through the purchase of a refrigerated shipping container, helping us redistribute surplus food to the community and reduce waste by diverting over 1000 tonnes of food from landfill.”
The exhibition will close with a live auction and party on Friday at Boyd-Dunlop Gallery from 5.30pm, featuring DJ Sneeky Soph, spot prizes and refreshments.