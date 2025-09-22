A fundraiser in Napier is turning pizza boxes into art to support Nourished for Nil.

Pizza boxes get artful makeover in Hawke’s Bay and help put food on the table

A fundraiser turning pizza boxes into art has returned to Napier, with organisers hoping to top last year’s $6000 result for local food rescue charity Nourished for Nil.

Art Feeds II is running at Boyd-Dunlop Gallery during the school holidays, showcasing 140 pizza-box artworks created by Hawke’s Bay artists, budding creatives and locals.

Each piece is up for silent auction, with proceeds going directly to Nourished for Nil, the charity behind Hastings’ social supermarket, which opened in April to reduce food waste and support families in need.

Art Feeds II features 140 artworks, with proceeds going to the charity's food rescue efforts.

Neighbouring businesses Vinci’s Pizza and Boyd-Dunlop Gallery launched the idea last year and in light of its popularity, “doing it again was a no-brainer”.