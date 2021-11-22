Pinkie the caravan parks in Tararua

Pinkie, the Breast Cancer Foundation caravan is in Dannevirke.

Pinkie's back in town.

The caravan, owned by the Breast Cancer Foundation, will be at Dannevirke New World on Wednesday.

Co-ordinator Emilie Petitdemange said the caravan would have two nurses who would be able to talk to women about mammograms and give advice about self-examination.

"One of Pinkie's star attractions is Bessie, a life-like torso which shows the visible signs of breast cancer.

"Many women are often surprised to learn what a lump actually feels like, so we urge everyone to come along and find out for themselves."

About 125 women were diagnosed with breast cancer in the MidCentral District Health Board rohe every year, Petitdemange said.

For about 25, that diagnosis can be terminal.

She said research showed the earlier it was detected, the better the outcome.

Pinkie has been doing these tours since 2014, foundation communications manager Pui-Yi Cheng said.

The tours are designed to educate women about breast cancer, with a view to raising awareness and encouraging them to self-check.

The nurses don't do mammograms, but can advise about the breast screening programme, which is usually for women aged 45 to 69.

However, if there was a family history of breast cancer, women were encouraged to get a referral through their doctor to be screened earlier.

Cheng said the responses to the caravan had been varied.

"We've had women before who've said to us they've known they should do the self-checking but they've never known how."

She said it was usually well received "especially when it travels to the more rural locations where there aren't specialist breast professionals who are able to give that specialist advice".

"It's great to be able to go into communities and chat with them directly."

Although information was available, Cheng said they also tried to ensure two nurses were on board so if anyone wasn't so confident about discussing the issue, they had the option of being able to have a confidential conversation.

Pinkie will be at Dannevirke New World on Wednesday from 9am to 2.30pm.