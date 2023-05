Students were postively pink at the Pink Shirt Day photo booth.

Last Friday, Jobs CHB visited Central Hawke’s Bay College for Pink Shirt Day (an anti-bullying day) alongside Epic Ministries and in conjunction with Central Hawke’s Bay District Council.

The Epic team helped share Pink Shirt Day with students at CHB College.

The team turned the Jobs Van into a Compliment Van - where you could send a friend a compliment via the microphone in the van, delivered through headphones.

There were also free donuts from Jojos Donuts, lollies to give away, photo booths, tunes from the Epic trailer, lawn games and a sea of pink students.