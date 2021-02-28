Picnic in the Park a big success

Xavier Jefferies, 3, has a firm grip on his egg in the egg and spoon race. Photos / Sue Emeny

Saturday's Picnic in the Park, hosted by the Dannevirke Men's Health Group, was a resounding success.

Perfect weather and a steady stream of visitors throughout the day contributed to the success of the event which is set to become an annual one.

Organiser Tony Shannon, who covered the cost of hiring the Dannevirke Domain, says he has booked the venue for the next five years.

"We might look at changing the day we have Picnic in the Park. Having it on a Saturday means it can clash with other events so we might look at changing it to a Sunday."

Picnic in the Park was a free day out for families with old school games for children as well as a treasure hunt.

A lolly scramble kicked off the fun events at the Picnic in the Park.

A mini car show meant there was something to occupy adults as well.

"Everybody seemed to have fun a lot of fun and enjoy themselves," Shannon said.

The Men's Health Group held its first Picnic in the Park last year after a holding a

successful car show that highlighted men's health issues in November 2019. The car show raised $5000 which went toward a special hospital bed at the Dannevirke Community Hospital.

Bryon Smith, 4, proudly displays the ticket he found in the treasure hunt which he will swap for an Easter egg.

The group is planning a second car show but has decided to move it from November to March 2022.

"The weather is too unstable in November so it's too risky to hold the car show them so we have changed the date," Shannon said.

Shannon said he had been seeking sponsors for the event and Tararua Garden Services owner David Schoeman had expressed an interest in partly sponsoring it.

Schoeman said he was interested in providing sponsorship but it depended on the effects of Covid and how his business went over the next 12 months.

At this stage he said his business, which he bought in November, was doing well.

"We're expanding the business and we're flat out."

He offers a full gardening service, including weed-eating, lawn mowing, green waste removal to gutter clearing.

"Men's health is something that's close to my heart. I'm of an age when the health conditions that are promoted at the car show could start to affect me. Also it's an opportunity to get the name of my business out there."