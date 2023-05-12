From the United States to Hastings, Jill and Steve Norman brought pickleball back with them and have been growing the sport in Hawke’s Bay ever since. Photo / Warren Buckland

From the United States to Hastings, Jill and Steve Norman brought pickleball back with them and have been growing the sport in Hawke’s Bay ever since. Photo / Warren Buckland

Described as “table tennis on steroids”, pickleball is taking over in Hastings and Jill and Steve Norman, who brought the sport back to the bay from the United States back in 2017, couldn’t be happier.

While the sport may be called pickleball it has nothing to do with pickles, it is actually an indoor or outdoor racket/paddle sport where two players to four players hit a perforated hollow plastic ball back and forth over a 36-inch-high net, using solid-faced paddles on a badminton-sized court.

Steve explained the sport is a cross between table tennis, tennis, badminton, and squash. Jill added if you have racket skills you pick it up fast, however, it is that easy for people who haven’t played anything in their life can play pickleball.

“Once you get really into the sport and know what you are doing there really is a lot of strategy in the game,” she said.

Now the couple is sharing the sport they said they got addicted to with anyone who wants to give it a go.

After falling in love with the racket sport while in the US, the Normans hadn’t seen anything like it in New Zealand so when they returned home they brought nets, paddles and balls back with them in hopes to get more Kiwis into the sport.

Not sure where to play when they returned home, Steve and Jill created a Hawke’s Bay pickleball Facebook group to try to find others interested in the sport and slowly they found more and more people who wanted to play.

Steve and Jill Norman are addicted to pickleball and are happy to teach anyone who wants to learn the fast-paced sport. Photo / Warren Buckland

Today that same Facebook group has more than 700 members from not only Napier and Hastings but all over New Zealand. Steve said they even have a few people who travel to Hawke’s Bay to pay on the club’s courts at 707 Sylvan Rd in Hastings.

Steve and Jill have turned the rundown Sylvan Rd courts into the perfect pickleball base. The Hastings District Council lets them use the site for free, however they have to do all the upkeep themselves. Steve and Jill say they are very thankful to the council for allowing them to use the space.

In Hastings, the Hawke’s Bay Pickleball Club has 10 outdoor courts and also runs regular sessions at Meannee Badminton Hall, PG Arena, and Flaxmere Community Centre.

As an easy-to-learn game, pickleball is known as the fastest-growing sport in the world and is quickly growing in Hawke’s Bay. Starting back in 2017 playing one to two nights a week, the club now opens its Sylvan Rd courts at least six days a week.

The sport is normally played as doubles so there is not as much running around for people who can’t play the more intense racket sports.

“Due to the low-impact nature of the game, people of all fitness levels and ages can play the game and not only enjoy it but can also have an even chance of winning,” Steve explained.

The Hawke’s Bay club has people of all ages, ethnicities, shapes and sizes, from pairs of kids and parents to non-English speakers and retired community members. Everyone comes together to play and have a good time.

While being fun and fast-paced, there is also a number of health benefits, just a few being increased mood and overall mental health, burning calories, and fewer injuries occur due to the low-impact nature of the game.

As the Hawke’s Bay club gets more recognition they are starting to host tournaments, the first being an Anzac tournament and barbecue held for club members in April.

Jill and Steve are now organising a competition, that will see players from all over the North Island head to Hawke’s Bay to play competitive pickleball.

The Hawke’s Bay Pickleball Club invites anyone and everyone who is interested to head down to the court and just give the sport a go. Steve and Jill supply the gear, all newcomers have to do is rock up with some sneakers and be ready to learn.

Visitors are welcome, the first visit is free, however, for indoor games, there is a $5 charge and sometimes the club will run barbecues that will also have a charge.

Check out the Hawke’s Bay Pickleball Club’s Facebook page for updates on time and venues as well as upcoming competitions.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



