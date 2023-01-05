Photos rolling in for Summer in the Bay competition

14-year-old Herzog Basher fishing in the Mohaka. Photo / Billy Basher.

The competitions@hbtoday.co.nz email box was once again kept busy with entries for our Summer in the Bay photo competition.

The Hawke’s Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings are teaming up to give amateur photographers the chance to win great prizes supplied by Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings.

Huddy and Charlie off on a trolley ride while staying at Clifton Camping Ground. Photo submission / Sam Newton

We’re looking for a stunning picture that showcases the best of our sizzling Hawke’s Bay summer. We want to see a well-composed, interesting and memorable photograph with a ‘wow’ factor. So scrub down your boogie board, slap on some sunscreen, get off the sofa and head outside to capture the best shot of your Bayside summer.

A hair-raising snap taken by Gregory Clayton at Te Mata Peak.

Email your Summer in the Bay entry to competitions@hbtoday.co.nz with ‘Summer Photo Competition’, your name and mobile phone number in the subject line, and we’ll publish selected entries on hbtoday.co.nz as well as in the newspaper. The competition is open to amateur photographers only, and your photo must have been taken in Hawke’s Bay.

"Hello fishy. Our UK granddaughter’s first catch and first time on the sea." Photo submission / Barbara Mooney

It must not have been published anywhere else and not be enhanced digitally. Entries close 5pm, January 31. Check out some of these entries.