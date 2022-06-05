Voyager 2021 media awards
Photos: North Island Weightlifting Championships in Hastings

Kitini Taihuka falls just short of a New Zealand junior record attempting to lift 173kg. He was okay after the attempt.

Hawkes Bay Today

The 2022 North Island Weightlifting Championships were held at Mitre 10 Sports Park in Hastings on Saturday and Sunday.

About 140 weightlifters took part, including a handful of Commonwealth Games weightlifters preparing for the upcoming games in Birmingham.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor was there to catch some of the heavy action.

Commonwealth Games-bound Junior Tasi from Hawke's Bay shows his talent and strength.
The crowd was kept entertained with some amazing feats, and the event was livestreamed as well.
Sir Graeme Avery (wearing mask) - the key driver of the establishment and construction of the Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre - watches on among the crowd.
