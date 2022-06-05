Hawkes Bay Today
Photos: North Island Weightlifting Championships in Hastings
Kitini Taihuka falls just short of a New Zealand junior record attempting to lift 173kg. He was okay after the attempt.
The 2022 North Island Weightlifting Championships were held at Mitre 10 Sports Park in Hastings on Saturday and Sunday.
About 140 weightlifters took part, including a handful of Commonwealth Games weightlifters preparing for the upcoming games in Birmingham.
Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor was there to catch some of the heavy action.