Photo competition entries pouring in

Amy Reid snapped this shot on January 1, 2021, at Ahuriri Beach, Napier. The photo is of her children Frankie (10) and Lucy (8) bringing in the new year with a splash!

Entries continue to pour in for the Hawke's Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings summer photo competition. Send us photos of yours that you believe best evoke a sizzling Hawke's Bay summer. Please send them as a JPG attachment, to news@hbtoday.co.nz by January 31. Remember to include caption details and your name and contact number.

Here are some recently submitted entries.

Lani Hartley sent in this shot of George at Shoal Beach.

Holding up the rock, Mahia, sent in by Jackie Tweedie.

Jason Baker took this photo at Maraetotara Falls.