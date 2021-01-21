Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Photo competition entries pouring in

Quick Read

Amy Reid snapped this shot on January 1, 2021, at Ahuriri Beach, Napier. The photo is of her children Frankie (10) and Lucy (8) bringing in the new year with a splash!

Hawkes Bay Today

Entries continue to pour in for the Hawke's Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings summer photo competition. Send us photos of yours that you believe best evoke a sizzling Hawke's Bay summer. Please send them as a JPG attachment, to news@hbtoday.co.nz by January 31. Remember to include caption details and your name and contact number.

Here are some recently submitted entries.

Lani Hartley sent in this shot of George at Shoal Beach.
Lani Hartley sent in this shot of George at Shoal Beach.
Holding up the rock, Mahia, sent in by Jackie Tweedie.
Holding up the rock, Mahia, sent in by Jackie Tweedie.
Jason Baker took this photo at Maraetotara Falls.
Jason Baker took this photo at Maraetotara Falls.
Teresa Kelly sent in this photo of her mokos, and daughter taken on Marine Parade, from left, Parish Kelly-Harmer, Jericho McComish-Kelly, Tiana Kelly, Nova Kelly-Harmer and Arlo Kelly-Harmer.
Teresa Kelly sent in this photo of her mokos, and daughter taken on Marine Parade, from left, Parish Kelly-Harmer, Jericho McComish-Kelly, Tiana Kelly, Nova Kelly-Harmer and Arlo Kelly-Harmer.