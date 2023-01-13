Robert Jordan sent in this entry of a trio with a trike. Photo / Supplied

Robert Jordan sent in this entry of a trio with a trike. Photo / Supplied

The weather may have stalled summer but it hasn’t curbed the creativity in our Summer in the Bay photo competition.

There’s just over two weeks left to enter - and the bar’s been set high!

Hawke’s Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings are teaming up to give amateur photographers the chance to win great prizes supplied by Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings.

We’re looking for a stunning picture that showcases the best of our sizzling Hawke’s Bay summer. We want to see a well-composed, interesting and memorable photograph with a “wow” factor. So scrub down your boogie board, slap on some sunscreen, get off the sofa and head outside to capture the best shot of your Bayside summer.

Email your Summer in the Bay entry to competitions@hbtoday.co.nz with “Summer Photo Competition”, your name and mobile phone number in the subject line, and we’ll publish selected entries on hbtoday.co.nz as well as in the newspaper. The competition is open to amateur photographers only, and your photo must have been taken in Hawke’s Bay.

It must not have been published anywhere else and not be enhanced digitally. Entries close 5pm, January 31. Check out some of the latest entries below:

Lyle Hopkins captured this shot of a child's best friend. Photo / Supplied





Summer is a drive in the country with the top down. Photo / Lisa Musson





Canines and camaraderie on the Waimarama coast. Photo / Emma Mill





It's a dog's life. Photo / Keri Benefield







