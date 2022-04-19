Anyone can take part by taking a snap of a living species and uploading it onto the app. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay has been included in a photographic challenge that may lead to scientific discoveries within the region if enough people take part.

The four-day City Nature Challenge is being held from April 29 and is open to anyone in the region wanting to get involved.

People are being encouraged to record as many living species - such as plants, animals and bugs - as possible using the free mobile app iNaturalist.

Simply take photos on your phone or device of a living species then upload them onto the app.

Hawke's Bay is one of seven regions in New Zealand participating this year in the global challenge.

After the photos are uploaded, scientists can scan through the pictures, which, in rare cases, can lead to discoveries such as species living in a given area that had previously not been documented.

Department of Conservation senior ranger biodiversity Denise Fastier encouraged anyone to get out and have a go.

"You can even start in your own backyard and it is not restricted to native species."

Fastier said people didn't need to know what they were photographing because it can still help the scientific community.

The challenge runs from April 29 to May 2, during which people can upload their photos through the app.

Biodiversity Hawke's Bay general manager Debbie Monahan said the entire Hawke's Bay region was included in this year's challenge.

"The challenge is held over a weekend, giving families and children a great reason to get outside, connect with nature, and learn about the environment in which we live."

There are no prizes for taking part. More information at citynaturechallenge.org.