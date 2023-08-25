The IHC Calf & Rural Scheme has been going since 1982. Photo / Michael Craig

PGG Wrightson has announced its renewal of sponsorship for the IHC Calf & Rural scheme, committing to another three years of support.

The scheme was launched in 1982 and has grown to be one of New Zealand’s most successful charitable programmes.

The rural donation scheme has raised more than $41 million for IHC funds that have made a transformative impact in the lives of those it serves. This programme, driven by rural communities, changes lives and uplifts spirits.

PGG Wrightson’s renewal extends the legacy relationship with the IHC to a span of at least 44 years.

Such commitment showcases a dedication to creating positive change that stands the test of time.

PGG Wrightson Livestock general manager Peter Newbold says the provider is proud of its long association with “this fantastic cause”.

”From its origins, the scheme has always been about rural people doing their practical best to support a community need.”

He says it reinforces the genuine commitment of farmers who pledge their livestock, with the sale proceeds being donated to the IHC, and many farmers now opting to contribute virtual livestock, making their donations as one-time gifts or monthly commitments.

The monetary contributions generated through this remarkable partnership find their way to numerous avenues of support:

Families and children: The funds directly aid families and children living with intellectual disabilities, offering them much-needed resources and services tailored to their unique needs.

Volunteer support: The programme supports an incredible network of 1000 volunteers across New Zealand, individuals who play a pivotal role in advocating for and assisting those with intellectual disabilities and their families.

Local volunteer associations: The funding helps sustain local volunteer associations, empowering them to provide advocacy, support and connection in communities throughout New Zealand.

Information hub: IHC maintains New Zealand’s most comprehensive library on intellectual disability-related information, enabling education and empowerment for families and professionals alike.

Advocacy and self-advocacy: The contributions enable advocacy efforts that amplify the voices and rights of individuals with intellectual disabilities, fostering self-advocacy within this community.

As PGG Wrightson renews its commitment to the IHC Calf & Rural Scheme, the scheme’s effects continue to spread across New Zealand, serving as an example of what can be achieved when corporate entities, rural communities and charitable organisations unite.