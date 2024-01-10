Vets advise taking water with you when out walking your dog. Just one of the things that can help prevent heat-related health issues for pets.

Vets advise taking water with you when out walking your dog. Just one of the things that can help prevent heat-related health issues for pets.

With temperatures hotting up, the summer heat can cause various health problems for many pets.

The team at Dannevirke Vet Services often see dogs with cases of heat stroke after exercise on warm, sunny days and have some tips to help keep pets cool and happy.

Vets advise avoiding taking pets out for exercise during the hottest hours of the day and recommend doing it either early morning or later in the evening when the temperature is a little cooler.

Watch out for the temperature on the footpath – if you can’t hold your palm to the ground for longer than 10 seconds without feeling the burn, then it’s too hot for your pet.

Remember to keep your pets hydrated in warmer weather by filling multiple bowls with water.

Ice cubes can also be a fun way to increase a pet’s water intake and your vet can give you plenty of ideas on different flavours to add.

Pets also need access to shade and if they’re outside, ensure they are able to get shade at all times of the day.

Vets warn owners to keep an eye out for algae if they plan to take their dog swimming in the local river.

“Phormidium can be difficult to avoid during the summer, especially when river levels are low or following a sudden rise in flow,” the advisory says.

Summer is a time when pets can experience problems with parasites, sunburn and ear infections and keeping the pet well-groomed can help.

Owners are advised to check their pet’s ears regularly as especially during summer the ears can be a source of discomfort, prone to infections and fleas, ticks and mites.

Pets can also have problems with barley grass and grass seed and it’s important to check for seeds and any other debris after they have been running around in the sun.

Vets advise if seeds aren’t removed they can make their way under the skin and cause infections.

If you have any concerns about your pet, give your vet a call.