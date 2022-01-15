Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Person taken to hospital following suspected shooting in Napier

Quick Read
Police at the scene in Maraenui, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police at the scene in Maraenui, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition following a suspected shooting in Napier on Saturday.

Armed police attended an incident on Hillary Cres in Maraenui about 12.05pm on Saturday, after reports a person had been seriously injured.

Police have since confirmed the incident was a suspected shooting and an investigation is underway. No arrests had been made as at Sunday morning.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances attended the scene and one person was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

DO YOU KNOW MORE?
Contact news@hbtoday.co.nz

One person was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital. Photo / Paul Taylor
One person was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital. Photo / Paul Taylor