Permanent makeup: Give yourself a winter beauty boost

Permanent makeup artist Vania Bailey says permanent makeup is becoming more and more popular. Photo / Supplied

Winter can make us feel rather gloomy. Sunlight hours are short and often spent indoors.

Permanent makeup artist Vania Bailey says the lack of vitamin D during winter can cause us to feel down in the dumps.

"Not only that but dehydration during the cooler months caused by water evaporating into the low humidity atmosphere makes our skin feel dry. This can all lead to speeding up the ageing process.

"That's why it is so important to eat a diet rich in whole foods and healthy fats which helps keep the skin healthy and better able to fend off the winter blues. Add extra Omega-3 to boost the hydration, and make sure you wear sunscreen, the UV rays are just as intense in winter as they are in summer."

However, Vania says, make sure you keep sunscreen and your foundation away from your tattooed eyebrows because they cause the colour of your eyebrows to change.

"When I wear a full face of makeup I always apply a soft layer of eyeshadow powder through my eyebrows, especially where there is no hair as that stops the skin from looking shiny. If you are an over plucker like I was, brushing a soft brow or eyeshadow powder through the eyebrows will have your brows on point," Vania said.

"In winter I love to start the morning off with a lymphatic face massage with Jojoba oil, massaging nourishing oil into your skin helps with blood flow, it also detoxifies while plumping the skin , adding colour back into the face, making us feel and look more alive. The one thing I love about my morning routine is that my eyebrows and eyeliner do not rub or wash off.

"Permanent makeup is a game changer to fuss-free makeup. I've always loved makeup, perhaps it's because I've always loved painting but what I've noticed is a lot of people are not that confident with putting their makeup on. Permanent makeup is becoming increasingly popular, it makes a huge difference and is money well spent.

"As we age we lose colour and definition from our face, sometimes we look tired when we are not. Permanent makeup can give you a strong foundation to start your day. It saves you time and there are no more uneven eyebrows. I measure perfectly for your face, creating your very own designer eyebrows.

"I like to keep as much natural hair as possible. When working with the eyebrow the whole idea is to keep everything natural. Well groomed brows frame your face, giving you a more polished look."

Vania says permanent makeup has never looked so natural with the large variety of colours available and a move to a more modern look.

"Gone are the 80s harsh styled block permanent makeup that looks heavy and over done."

She says eyeliner tattoo creates definition around the eye helping to create fuller looking lashes. They are great for people who struggle applying eyeliner — "you won't need that seven-times magnifying mirror".

Like brows permanent eyeliner is a two-step procedure one month apart and lasts anywhere from two to 10 years.

"Once eyeliner is healed apply mascara or lash extensions and your eyes feel dressed, along with fabulous eyebrows you look and feel younger.

"Beauty as we mature is about depth and experience along with good habits, I really do think it comes from the inside. I believe personal happiness and being healthy show on your skin and what you apply to it enhances that."



