Traffic jams resulted after a freight train came to an emergency stop in central Hastings, with reports someone had been hit. Police confirmed no one was hit or injured. Photo / NZME

Traffic jams resulted after a freight train came to an emergency stop in central Hastings, with reports someone had been hit. Police confirmed no one was hit or injured. Photo / NZME

A freight train came to an emergency stop in central Hastings today after a pedestrian was seen in the rail corridor crossing.

It's understood the resulting stoppage caused brief traffic jams in the city's CBD, where the tracks run through the middle of the city.

A KiwiRail spokesperson said the incident happened at about 2.40pm and the train was delayed for around 20 minutes.

There were no injuries.

Police say they received initial reports that a person may have been hit by a train in Hastings but after attending the scene they confirmed no one had been hit or injured.