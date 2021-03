A person was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Korokipo Rd, Hastings, on Thursday. Photo / File

A person has been seriously injured after being hit by a car near Hastings.

Emergency services, including firefighters, were called to a pedestrian hit by a car on Korokipo Rd, Fernhill, Hastings, about 4.38pm on Thursday.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said a person with serious injuries was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.