Pedestrian injured in Hastings motor vehicle accident

A pedestrian was injured in a crash in Hastings on Thursday night shortly after the vehicle involved was reported to police for traffic offenses. Photo / NZME

A pedestrian was moderately injured in a crash in Hastings on Thursday night shortly after the vehicle involved was reported to police for traffic offences.

A St John spokesperson said St John was notified of a motor vehicle incident in Hastings at 5.25pm.

They assessed and treated one patient in a moderate condition who was transported to Hawkes Bay Hospital's emergency department.

A police spokeswoman said police initially heard reports of traffic offending about 5.25pm.

About 5.45pm, the spokeswoman said a pedestrian was hit by the vehicle involved in the alleged traffic offending at the intersection of Sylvan Rd and Heretaunga Street East.

"The vehicle left the scene," the spokeswoman said.

"The driver has then returned to the scene and made themselves known to police"

The spokeswoman said enquires were ongoing.

