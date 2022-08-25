Voyager 2022 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Pedestrian hit by car outside Hastings school

By Gary Hamilton-Irvine
Emergency services at the scene on Frimley Rd. Photo / Paul Taylor

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside a Hastings school.

The incident happened during school pick-up time about 3.20pm on Thursday along Frimley Rd, near Frimley School and Hastings Girls' High School.

Police and paramedics were quickly on the scene.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said the patient was in a moderate condition.

"One patient has been treated and transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a moderate condition."

A police spokeswoman said the incident involved a car and a pedestrian.

She said there did not appear to be any blockages to traffic following the incident.

Emergency services did not confirm whether the pedestrian was a child or adult.