Pedestrian hit by car outside Hastings school

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside a Hastings school.
The incident happened during school pick-up time about 3.20pm on Thursday along Frimley Rd, near Frimley School and Hastings Girls' High School.
Police and paramedics were quickly on the scene.
A St John ambulance spokeswoman said the patient was in a moderate condition.
"One patient has been treated and transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a moderate condition."
A police spokeswoman said the incident involved a car and a pedestrian.
She said there did not appear to be any blockages to traffic following the incident.
Emergency services did not confirm whether the pedestrian was a child or adult.