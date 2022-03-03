Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Peak Plan: 'No development' zone around Havelock North's Te Mata Peak

2 minutes to read
The proposal includes extending a no development zone around Te Mata Peak. Photo / Paul Taylor

The proposal includes extending a no development zone around Te Mata Peak. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A plan has been revealed to extend a no-development zone around Te Mata Peak as far as Craggy Range winery.

The plan has been designed to better protect the cultural (including archaeological) aspects and visual

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.