Peak Appearance in Havelock North offers 24 Carat Gold Aquagold treatment

From left: Sophie Hunter, Kristin Hines and Lara Molloy, at Peak Appearance. Photo / Warren Buckland

Enhancing your natural beauty is the modern approach to cosmetic appearance, says owner of Peak Appearance Kristen Hines.

"People have moved away from the look with 'no expression' and are more focused on a natural fresh look," Kristen said.

"We hear that during lockdown many people saw themselves in a different light with zoom meetings. If you think about it, having a face-to-face meeting with your colleagues is entirely different to a zoom meeting. You don't get to look at yourself at a face-to-face meeting, but with zoom you are literally right there looking back at yourself.

"After the lockdown was lifted, we found that lots of people wanted to correct what was concerning them.

"One of our treatments that has become really popular and has little to no downtime is 24 Carat Gold Aquagold® fine touch treatment. It really is the holy grail of medi-facials," Kristen said.

"Our philosophy is around delivering results-based treatments to our patients. The Aquagold® treatment is customised to your skin and gives your skin a significant instant hydration.

Aquagold® fine touch™ uses tiny gold needles.

"I just love seeing how much of a confidence boost this treatment, and others that we offer, gives to our clients. It's very rewarding."

Peak Appearance's senior registered nurse Sophie Hunter says Aquagold® is a lovely treatment.

"It rejuvenates your skin, it's not overly invasive, the little gold needles only penetrate your skin to 6mm. We numb your face first and you could be a little red afterwards but not for long," Sophie said.

"You will see the full results within two weeks and the treatment lasts for up to three months.

"It's perfect for a special occasion such as a wedding to give you that extra glow."

Each customised treatment is a specially designed skincare cocktail which includes micro quantities of botulinum toxin and hyaluronic acid fillers to create soft, dewy skin that glows.

HOW IT WORKS

Conventionally, botulinum toxin A is injected deeper into muscles, but because Aquagold® fine touch™ can administer micro doses at a superficial level, the effects are seen right at the surface.

The results? Outstanding. Expect smaller pores, increased radiance, smoother, firmer skin, a reduction in fine lines, and an all-over plumping effect. You'll notice a difference in your skin straight away, with optimal results at around one week. Results last up to four months, depending on the product cocktail used.

Peak Appearance is 35 Napier Rd, Havelock North.