Hastings Boys' High School student Manahi Goulton is one of eight boys taking part in this year's Patton Engineering training initiative. Photo / Supplied

A skill shortage in Hawke's Bay has led Patton Engineering to create a trades training initiative.

The Hastings company's programme offers training and apprenticeships for high school students and has inspired other organisations to do the same.

Patton Engineering has more than 100 employees in Hawke's Bay and like many other New Zealand businesses they struggled to bring on motivated, work-ready young staff.

Managing director Johno Williams decided on a plan to help relieve some of the staffing issues for the business.

Four years ago, Williams initiated a partnership with a local secondary school to help solve our skills shortage and recruitment frustrations.

"Our fix was to go into Hastings Boys' High and target the kids that are going to be our future employees," Williams said.

With an ageing workforce, the managing director knew he needed to focus on vocational training, but in a way that would also bring young employees through work-ready."



Patton Engineering provides engineering and design solutions from concept through to completion.

The business connects technology students from Hastings Boys' High School with tailor-made industry training, leading-edge workshop equipment and a wraparound pastoral care programme.

"The programme has allowed students to get excited about engineering and excel in the subject," Williams said.

He recalls proposing the scheme to the principal of Hastings Boys' High School.

When first proposing the scheme to the principal of Hastings Boys' High School, Williams told principal Robert Sturch that Patton Engineering would put in 120 per cent, but they expected the school to do the same for the initiative to succeed.

Patton Engineering was in it for the long haul from the start, and to the school's credit, they have put in 220 per cent.

From the start, Patton Engineering worked tirelessly with the school to secure support from grants, charitable trusts, and industry suppliers to raise over $400,000 worth of equipment for the technology department.

The structural engineering business committed to an intake of eight students every two weeks for "real-world" training.

Patton Engineering built workstations complete with welders for students' learning.

What welding the students do in one day at Patton Engineering is equivalent to what they used to do in an entire year at school.

Williams explained the programme is fortunate to have a diverse group of boys involved, including many Māori and Pasifika students.

But, he said, while many are great with their hands, they don't always have the academic skills.



"We have seen so much talent in these students, and because we have them in our workshop regularly, we can follow their progress throughout the year and nurture their skills," he said.

The engineering company gets the pick of students after they complete the programme.

"With the right training, some of these kids will be our future foremen," the managing director said.



Patton Engineering staff members have been integral to the success of the programme.

"Our team are involved first hand in training the students," Williams said

He continued to say this programme is so successful because of the pastoral care provided by the school, whānau, and a real-life work environment.



"We have students that want to come in on a Saturday and volunteer; those are the ones that I know will turn up every day once their training starts."



The students have a chance to secure one of three or four apprenticeships with the company each year.



"By term three it becomes competitive because the students are vying for an apprenticeship for the next year."

The managing director admits he wasn't fond of school but says that when he saw what a difference they were making in the students' lives.

He has become passionate about opening up more opportunities for rangatahi, providing a different experience from his own.

Williams has been discussing plans for a future programme in Hastings with Hastings Girls' High School.



"In many instances, girls are better welders than boys, they prove themselves and go above and beyond to earn respect," he said.



If Patton Engineering can bring through a group of girls yearly, they'll increase the number of students experiencing the structural engineering trade.

He thinks employers have been reluctant to recruit apprentices because the investment return takes time.



"What we're saying is that we can fix that."

To be successful, the training we give students is vital to the industry's needs.

"We aim to give the kids skills and confidence to apply what they have learnt at school to life," he said.



"We've changed and moulded things along the way; I feel like we have climbed the hill and are on the way down the other side.

This programme has some real finesse now, and we are confident that engineering employers will secure young, skilled, engaged staff."

Other schools around Aotearoa have shown interest in the project, with some creating similar programmes.



This has seen similar programmes initiated by Southland and Otago Regional Engineering Collective (SOREC), Hutt Valley High School, and, more recently, Rotorua Boys' High School.

Marlborough schools are presently engaging with the industry to explore a similar initiative.