The total additional cost to police for the policing of the tangi, outside of everyday police wages, was $75,300.

This was broken down into $6000 for air travel, $1100 for vehicle hire, $25,500 for accommodation, $22,700 for staff allowances and $20,000 for the Eagle Helicopter.

Police said a total of 18 arrests occurred between December 14 and 15 in relation to the tangi.

Seven arrests were related to the wearing or displaying of gang insignia and the remainder were for a variety of offences, including disorderly behaviour and breaches of bail conditions.

Police detain a man at the tangi of Angus Benson in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

In a statement to Hawke’s Bay Today, Minister for Police Mark Mitchell said when he came into the job, he made his expectations around policing of gang tangi very clear.

“Police have responded and are continuing to do an outstanding job,” Mitchell said.

“As a result, we have seen a substantive change with police taking back control and gangs no longer terrorising communities.”

Mitchell said the allocation of police resources was an operational matter for police.

Napier MP Katie Nimon said her community had seen changes, with police “taking back control over gangs”.

“I appreciate the outstanding work they do to keep our communities safe.”

Labour police spokeswoman Ginny Andersen said it made sense for the police to increase their presence when there was a risk to public safety, but they needed to focus on criminal behaviour, not patches.

“The Government has chosen to target patches instead of methamphetamine use, for example, which has skyrocketed to its highest recorded level since the wastewater testing programme began in 2018,” Andersen said.

“Police deserve the resources they need and we need a Government that will keep our communities safe now and break the cycle of crime.”

