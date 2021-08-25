Patient grateful for support from Cancer Society, MidCentral District Health Board

Gill Allardice: "I just would like to see Dannevirke support MidCentral a bit more because in my own personal experience they have been wonderful."

Gill Allardice feels incredibly lucky to have the support of both the Cancer Society and MidCentral District Health Board.

The Dannevirke resident discovered she had bowel cancer, but it's in its early stages. So early that there isn't much she can do but wait, she said.

It wasn't her first brush with cancer.

Five years ago she was given the all-clear after discovering breast cancer, at her final mammogram.

"I can remember going out the door and saying, lovely knowing you guys, never seeing you again."

Then she received a letter saying she had breast cancer.

"Within six weeks I'd had my surgery ... and I was on my way to recovery. I didn't have time to feel sorry for myself."

What impressed her was the follow-up, where she would get a letter advising her to come in for a check.

The discovery of bowel cancer was through the kits sent out to New Zealanders over a certain age.

Allardice and her husband Fred got their kits and had their tests done, although others had decided it was too much of a nuisance and didn't bother.

"I'm so pleased I did."

She said she was asymptomatic, but her husband was unwell, but was getting treatment.

"MidCentral Health is doing a brilliant job. I've just gone straight through for treatments, no mucking around. Same with Fred.

"I can't speak more highly of them actually. I don't think people realise just how lucky we are here with MidCentral."

She said she had a sister-in-law who lived in the Auckland DHB area who hadn't been so lucky, having to wait months for an appointment.

While some people complained about having to wait for treatments for other illnesses, Allardice still felt she had great support from the DHB as well as the Cancer Society.

"The local care I get is good. I'm really quite impressed with the professional help I get."

She said there were various types of help available, but patients had to apply for it because it wasn't just given out arbitrarily.

"Some say we should be getting more, but no I'm really grateful for what we got."

Being in Dannevirke meant they had to travel to Palmerston North for treatment - the main disadvantage being driving over.

Allardice said the one thing she would hear a lot of was other people's war stories.

She once had someone come up to her and talk about their own family member's experience, and that was something she didn't want to hear.

"All we want as patients is for people to come up and say 'hi, how are you?'

"Just a little inquiry, not expect you to give them a whole life history of what's going on.

"We appreciate people who just say, 'how are you feeling, Gill? How are you coping?'

"That's all I need to know. That people care."

She has often helped out on stalls taking donations for the Cancer Society, but would like to see people help out on a personal level, rather than just giving money.

As for those who ask why they should give to the Cancer Society appeal, she said she would be disappointed but understood it was a personal choice.

The Cancer Society's annual Daffodil Day street appeal has been cancelled due to the Covid lockdown, but the society is still appealing for donations.

CEO Lucy Elwood said she was counting on people to make donations online.

"The tagline for our Daffodil Day campaign is 'Cancer doesn't stop, so we won't either'.

"We are truly living those words right now – cancer doesn't stop because of Covid.

"Our staff are going above and beyond to support those using our services, communicate updates on scheduled treatments and addressing any issues that are being experienced."

ANZ has created a daffodil that accepts donations simply by scanning the QR code on it, or you can print a poster or donate wherever you see an ANZ Digital Daffodil.

Go to www.anz.co.nz/donate or www.daffodilday.org.nz.