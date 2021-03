Part of West Quay in Ahuriri was taped off by police between Customs Quay and Lever St on Tuesday morning. Photo / File

A police cordon blocking the public's access has been placed along part of West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier, for a planned scene examination.

Public access to West Quay from the end of Customs Quay to Lever St was blocked off with police tape as off 8.45am on Tuesday.

A police officer at the scene told Hawke's Bay Today the examination related to the drive-by shooting that left three injured outside the Thirsty Whale on February 28.