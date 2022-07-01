This month save a few dollars and park for free in the Hastings CBD.
To bring more people into the central city, the Hastings City Business Association and Hastings District Council are trialling a month of free parking.
Instead of spending your spare dollars on parking, locals are encouraged to spend their parking change at local businesses instead.
A district council spokesperson said even a small bit goes a long way.
Although parking is free this month, the time limits still apply.
Check the time signs above parking meters that will tell you the period for the area you're parking in.
If the sign says P60, you have an hour to do your shopping.
Free parking is exciting but remember to keep an eye on the time because the parking time limits still apply.