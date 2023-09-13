CHB Parents Centre are grateful the Mabin family donates them some of the proceeds from Taniwha’s daffodil sales. Photo / Warren Buckland

CHB Parents Centre are grateful the Mabin family donates them some of the proceeds from Taniwha’s daffodil sales. Photo / Warren Buckland

Taniwha Daffodils is now open, a highlight on the CHB Calendar. If you are new to CHB or have not been before, make sure you head along to pick a beautiful bunch of daffodils, take a picnic and let the kids run around and burn some energy.

We are going to hold a morning tea out at Taniwha, details coming out this week but save the date Tuesday, September 19.

We still need a few more volunteers during September at Taniwha. If you would like to volunteer your time and help us out by giving up a few hours one weekend we would very much appreciate it. It’s a lot of fun, gather a group of friends and volunteer for a couple of hours — child-free.

Volunteering will include manning the daffodil shed and taking payment for daffodils and/or directing cars for parking. We would love your support with this, as it helps us to continue providing our services here in CHB. CHB Parents Centre are extremely grateful that the Mabin family donates some of the proceeds from their daffodil sales, which then funds various classes and events for our CHB Whanau. If you would like to put your name on the list please email chb@parentscentre.org.nz or text Hannah on 021 057 6139.

We have had a great number attending the new baby coffee group which is great to see. This term we had a sleep Q & A session virtually with one of the amazing Plunketline nurses which our mums really enjoyed.

When you are pregnant or have a newborn baby it can be rather overwhelming. With so many products out there to buy and all the advice coming at you, I thought I would ask a few of our awesome mums from our coffee groups who have recently had babies a few questions about what they found useful and advice they have—here is what they had to say.

Q: What are your three favourite products that you couldn’t be without?

A: A heater if it’s a winter baby, water bottles everywhere in the house if you’re going to breastfeed you get so sleepy and thirsty and can’t move once you are sorted, co-sleeper in the bedroom and a safe sleep space in the lounge.

A: Pepe pod. They are a great safe place to place baby during the day in the living room.

A: Jolly jumper, they are so handy (once baby is old enough) when you need some hands-free time to cook dinner or eat some lunch.

A: A lazy boy recliner…. You’ll be living in this for a while.

A: Bassinet pram…fresh air walks do wonders.

A: Baby lounger, Rockit and wearable breast pumps.

A: White noise machine! Haakaa electric nail file and steam sterilisers.

Q: What were your favourite things you took in your hospital bag?

A: Practical clothing for a newborn.

A: Snacks, you may go for healthy but also put something yum in there because you will be feeling like a bit of comfort.

A: A long phone charger or battery pack, an extra bag for dirty laundry.

A: A pen, otherwise you can’t fill in your food order.

A: Lots of snacks, lots of clothes for mum … you never know how long you’ll be there, all your toiletries, maternity undies and shorts, huge water bottle.

A: Extra long charging cord, Bluetooth speaker, lots of snacks, jandals for shower, robe, your own pillow and a blanket from home for the bed.

A: Extra long phone charging cable, nice shower products.

Don’t leave the hospital until you feel ready and confident with feeding. Never feel bad for ringing the call button, and accept any help you are offered once home - let people do your dishes, vacuum, cook dinner etc., people want to help and it gives you time to bond with baby.

Pregnancy and Parenting Central Hawkes Bay, Ruahine Whakawhanau Tamariki Pregnancy and Parenting Central Hawke’s Bay is a collaborative group of services and organisations here to provide support to pregnant women, parents/caregivers and whanau of young children in Central Hawke’s Bay. They are based out of the Pregnancy and Parenting Hub at the Health Centre, Cook Street Waipukurau

Within the Pregnancy and Parenting Hub there are the following organisations: Pregnancy Help, Central Hawke’s Bay Parents Centre, Plunket, midwives, Tuai Kopu— Tuai Kōpu navigating Maternal and Early Years programme for whānau, and the Mabin Family Lounge—A space available for parents to come and change or feed their babies.

For information, contact Hannah Tully, coordinator - CHB Pregnancy and Parenting, Ruahine Whakawhanau Tamariki, phone: 021 057 6139.