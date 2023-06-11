Bright Futures Play Group is 10am-noon at 23 Northumberland St, Waipukurau.

We had a great morning at our Car Seat Morning Tea despite it being a very cold day.

A big thank you to the various organisations that joined us and to CHB Toy Library for supplying the toys and bouncy castle.

There were 24 carseats checked by qualified car seat technicians. We will look at doing this again later in the year and hopefully get a sunny day.

Bright Futures Play Group is on at 10am-noon at 23 Northumberland St, Waipukurau. Make sure you tell your friends and pop along for a fun morning. Everyone is welcome.

September will be here before we know it, so we are starting to think about the weekend roster at Taniwha Daffodil farm. If you would like to volunteer your time and help us out by giving up a few hours one weekend we would very much appreciate it.

It’s a lot of fun, gather two or three friends and volunteer for a couple of hours - child-free. Volunteering will include manning the daffodil shed and taking payment of daffodils, and or directing cars for parking.

We would love your support with this, as it helps us to continue providing our services here in CHB. CHB Parents Centre are extremely grateful that the Mabin family donate them some of the proceeds from their daffodil sales, which fund classes and events for our CHB whānau. If you would like to put your name on the list please email chb@parentscentre.org.nz or text Hannah on 021 057 6139.

We have welcomed Tuai Kōpu to Central Hawke’s Bay, which is a kaupapa Māori programme that supports hapū māmā (pregnant women) and whānau to navigate and connect to maternal and early years wellbeing programmes.

Tuai Kōpu is based in Heretaunga but works in Napier, Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay.

Their intention is to understand the aspirations of hapū wāhine and whānau and to engage with them. Referrals can be sent to TuaiKopu@hbdhb.govt.nz. If you would like a referral form please email the Tuai Kōpu email address and it will be forwarded to you. The team consists of Tracey Rangihuna, Interim Tuai Kōpu coordinator, Chloe Bates, Te Wahakura Pēpi coordinator, Marama Te Kowhai, Tuai Kōpu Kaitakawaenga, and Elizabeth Waiwiri-Hunt, Tuai Kōpu Kaitakawaenga.

If you think you might be hapu, have questions, need support or a free pregnancy test drop in for kai, kawhe and korero with a Māori midwife, Tuesdays fortnightly, 10am-noon, next session June 27.

Pregnancy and Parenting Central Hawke’s Bay, Ruahine Whakawhanau Tamariki is a collaborative group of services and organisations to provide support to pregnant women, parents/caregivers and whānau of young children in Central Hawke’s Bay, all based out of the Pregnancy and Parenting Hub at the Health Centre in Cook St, Waipukurau.

The group includes Pregnancy Help; Central Hawke’s Bay Parents Centre; midwives Kym Lee, Kiley Clark and Kerry Smith one day a week by appointment; Tuai Kopu — Tuai Kōpu navigating Maternal and Early Years programme for whānau, by empowering wāhine hapū to make informed decisions about her and baby’s health and wellbeing. TuaiKopu@hbdhb.govt.nz ; Mabin Family Lounge, a space available for parents to come and change or feed their babies.

If you need information please get in touch with Hannah at pregnancyandparentingchb@gmail.com.







