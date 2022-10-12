Parenting and birth educator Janine Gard.

Janine Gard is a diploma-qualified birth educator (2005) and founder of Bellies to Babies antenatal and postnatal classes. She has helped more than 3700 parents prepare themselves mentally, emotionally and physically for their journey to parenthood and loves what she does. This week she talks about choosing a baby name.

So, you're sitting at the traffic lights waiting for the lights to turn green when a great song comes on the radio. It mentions a name and you start thinking it could be the perfect name for your baby!

Choosing the perfect baby name can feel all at once thrilling and intimidating. After all, the name you give your little one will be an everlasting part of your child's identity that they'll carry with them from their hospital ID bracelet to their days on the playground and beyond.

Although many parents have a good deal of confidence in their baby's name choice, it's possible to have second thoughts.

Many parents have told me in hushed tones about their baby's name regret. Some fall prey to trendy options and realise shortly after submitting it for their child's birth certificate that it was a mistake. Others feel pressured to uphold family naming traditions and end up with a name or names, they dislike.

And then there are the parents who just can't agree, so one parent ends up begrudgingly giving in to the other.

You don't want to be any of those parents. To help you avoid these traps, take at look at my suggestions below. So whether you're looking for girl names or boy names, you'll pick the right one for your little one.

How to pick the perfect name for your baby

● Avoid passing trends or names that are difficult to pronounce and spell

● Classic names don't have to be boring

● Take a look at your family tree

● Honour your culture

● Look up meanings

● Contemplate all possible nicknames

● Consider a middle name

● Don't forget about the initials

● Say it out loud

● Don't stress too much

● Uniqueness

An unusual name has the advantage of making the bearer stand out from the crowd. Choosing a popular name may mean you feel your child has lost a little of their individuality. On the other hand, a very personal and individual name can draw a lot of attention and you may want to consider will your child have to spell or explain their name every single day of their life.

Relatives and friends

Many parents choose to name their babies after a grandparent, another relative, or a close friend. This option can provide you with a good pool of names to consider. Take ideas graciously, but don't tell anyone what you and your partner have decided until after your baby is born - when it's too late to give in to any less-than-subtle hints. Never let anyone pressure you into a name you don't like.

Ancestry and heritage

Your child's heritage is an essential part of who they are, and you may want a name to reflect this. Your religious preference, if you have one, could steer you towards a certain category of names.

Or perhaps your family has a tradition of naming first-born sons after their fathers. If you love a name but it doesn't meet your family's traditional requirements, consider using it as a middle name.

Initials and nicknames

People, especially children, can be cruel when it comes to nicknames, so try to anticipate any potentially embarrassing ones. Of course, just because you don't think of something doesn't mean some clever classmate down the line won't - and he'll probably find it utterly hilarious. At least you can rule out the obvious problems though. Also, be aware of what your child's initials spell, write down all the name combos you're considering just to be sure.

Think about how it'll sound when they're older

Talking of longevity, remember that your child's name has to stand the test of time through adulthood. While a super cutesy name like 'Bunny' will suit your boy while he's still young, it may not have the same appeal when he's a 40-something lawyer. Having said all this, remember that your child will bring their own meaning to their name, grow into it and make it their own, so it's better to focus on the potential positives of the names rather than simply eliminate them by negatives.

Most important is to ask yourself whether the name fits in with you and your partner's style. How would you feel calling it across a park? Or would you think it's a great name if you heard someone else calling it for their child? If you feel good about both these scenarios and you've avoided obvious pitfalls, go for it. Remember, none of these are hard and fast rules. The most important criteria for a name is simply that you and your partner like it. And really, that's the only green light you need to select a baby name.

