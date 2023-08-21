Principal Wynita Katene is holding a final farewell for Papatawa School, which closes at the end of the month. Photo / Leanne Warr

Principal Wynita Katene is holding a final farewell for Papatawa School, which closes at the end of the month. Photo / Leanne Warr

There will be memories shared and perhaps a few tears as well, when former pupils and staff from Papatawa School gather for one last hurrah.

The small country school, about 6km from the centre of Woodville township, is closing after almost 136 years.

Principal Wynita Katene says as sad as it is, it isn’t surprising either.

She started off the first term this year with just two students and when one family decided to leave, the other family reluctantly followed suit.

It’s understandable, Wynita says, especially with the cost of living.

“We found that, with families, they’ve got jobs in Woodville and the kids can walk to their work after they finish school,” she says.

So instead of the parents having to pack up and rush to get out to the school to pick their children up, the children can wait at work for a few minutes.

“You feel sad, but you understand where parents are coming from.”

Wynita says there were some families who were upset at leaving, but she told them they had to do what was best for their family, rather than put themselves out.

While she’s also sad to be leaving after six years, she has enjoyed her time there.

“It’s a neat little school.”

Wynita will be heading off to Taranaki after the school is closed. Photo / Leanne Warr

It was first opened on September 5, 1887 as Manga-atua School. There was a roll of 18 pupils in the morning and 22 in the afternoon.

Children’s behaviour hasn’t really changed all that much from those days, as according to some of the logs from back then, children were reported to be “disrespectful”, doing such things as stomping on the floor or interrupting their teachers.

The roll seemed to fluctuate. A report, read via Papers Past, noted in 1904 there was an average attendance of nine.

It appears the school changed its name in early 1905 and was known as Papatawa School from then on.

The Papatawa School 50th jubilee crowd in 1937.

Wynita has planned a final gathering of former pupils, staff and anyone wanting to come along and reminisce on August 30.

She will leave much of the furnishings intact for people to tour the school and say their goodbyes.

She says about 50 had RSVP’d by last Friday, and those who weren’t able to come had sent messages of support.

What will happen to the property is something Wynita hasn’t been told.

She believes there are people in the community who have expressed interest in it, but has no confirmation.

Any school memorabilia will be given to the Victoria Domain Board and documents will be returned to the Ministry of Education.

Nancy Bell, hautū (leader) Te Tai Runga (south) at the Ministry of Education says at the request of the Papatawa School Board of Trustees, the minister has agreed to the closure of the school.

She says the ministry will assess whether there is any continued need for the site for educational purposes.

“Should the site be deemed surplus, it would be disposed of in accordance with section 40 of the Public Works Act 1981.”

Those still keen to attend on August 30 can contact the school by Thursday either by phoning the office on 06 376 5355 or emailing: office@papatawa.school.nz.

Leanne Warr became editor of the Bush Telegraph in June 2023 and has been a journalist on and off since 1996 when she joined the Levin Chronicle, before moving on to other publications. She re-joined NZME in June 2021.



