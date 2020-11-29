Papatawa Rose Show full of colour

Papatawa Rose Show winners with some of the blooms arranged to be given to elderly members. From left: Rona Squires, Marilyn Blatchford, Betty Clapperton, Mary McAvoy, Dawn Smith.

The very power of nature which in tandem with dedicated and passionate gardeners creates beautiful blooms can act cruelly at times, dashing them just before a flower show.

This year Papatawa just timed its rose show (November 18) so blooms could recover from the battering of wind and rain a week before. There were casualties but a lot of beautiful blooms filled the Papatawa Hall with colour and fragrance.

As usual, locals came out to support the show with 25-30 contributors in not just roses but anything that put its head up in the garden chosen for display.

The show catches the later rhododendron and azalea flowers and the first flush of the roses, gladiolis, irises, poppies and orchids.

Champion bloom this year was a gladioli by Mary McAvoy but there was very tough competition for the judges to assess. Betty Clapperton's Champion rose must have come close.

Club president Merril Hoare says members come along not because they expect to win but to take part and enjoy the social aspect of meeting with friends.

"It keeps their interest up, and every year we learn more."

Even the husbands get involved, helping transport flowers and put up tables.

Each year the blooms are put together into bouquets to give to members too sick or frail to attend.

"That way they stay involved too," she said.