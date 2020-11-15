Papal medal for Vilma Hewald

Vilma Hewald about to be given the Papal medal by Monsignor Brian Walsh.

Vilma Hewald received a Papal medal earlier this year at St Brigid's Catholic Church - the Benemerenti Medal, which recognises a lifetime of valuable service.

The award was presented to a very surprised and humble Vilma by Monsignor Brian Walsh, Vicar General of the Palmerston North Catholic diocese.

Vilma Hewald (nee Davey) the widow of Bob Hewald, has been a St Brigid's parishioner for 91 years.

She began her active involvement in the Catholic Women's League in 1962, attending as a young woman with her mother. Over the years she held positions of secretary and treasurer.

She actively helped with the much anticipated and successful annual shop days in town and sold many raffle tickets to raise money for the mission stations in the Pacific.

Vilma supported many retreat days held in the Parish Centre and ran ABIL - an adult education programme, often in her home, for nearly five years.

A talented seamstress, Vilma was a member of the group making quilts to raffle.

They made a quilt each for Father Des Levens and Father Bill Corcoran when they left Pahiatua for Whanganui.

Vilma was a member of another small group which made gift boxes for mothers who had stillborn babies. These boxes contained beautifully smocked gowns, knitted hats or bonnets, booties and mittens for these babies to be buried in.

They were very much appreciated by the mothers and the hospital staff.

Vilma was a Eucharistic Minister and for many years was the sole minister taking communion to the sick.

Currently she delivers Medjugoria magazines to parishioners and latterly organised and ran monthly meetings of the Third Order of Mary.

For more than 63 years, Vilma quietly and in the background did the weekly washing and ironing of church linen.

A very humble, gracious faith-filled lady, Vilma was most surprised to receive this medal from the Pope.

Benemerinti translates to "well deserved" and is a public recognition of her life-long service to St Brigid's.