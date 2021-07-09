Pan Pac trust funds project to preserve rare kākābeak

Pan Pac Environmental Trust chair Reece O'Leary with Jamies Powrie and Marie Taylor from the Kākābeak/Ngutukākā programme. Photo / Supplied

A project to help save the critically endangered native kākābeak plant is blooming in Hawke's Bay.

The Pan Pac Environmental Trust, which provides $100,000 annually to environmental and cultural projects in Hawke's Bay, has contributed $20,000 to phase two of the RedAxe Forest Intelligence Safe Urban Havens for Kākābeak (also known as Ngutukākā) and Tui Tucker project.

The project aims to raise awareness and promote propagation of the endangered kākābeak to recover the species to promote bird life in urban areas.

According to the Department of Conservation, there are only about 150 plants known in the wild.

Project lead James Powrie said the project started as the plant is under "increasing pressure" in the wild.

The Kākābeak/Ngutukākā is a native plant that is endangered in the wild. Photo / Supplied

The urban environment provides an area largely free of deer and goats where the plant can be planted to later have seed and cuttings taken to expand the supply of the genetic material.

"The plan is to find safe growing locations for Kākābeak where they can be tended well and are safe from deer and goats which have destroyed this plant in most of its wild range."

Pan Pac Environmental Trust chair Reece O'Leary said the project was "well aligned" with the purpose of the trust and its funding criteria.

"Trustees agreed that the protection and restoration of the endangered Kākābeak is important and requires resourcing to be effective."

Phase one of the project was its establishment to ensure security of the plants genetics by establishing urban seeds sources, to supplement wild plants.

In phase two this will be continued and will include nursery visits and progress meetings with Pan Pac staff, seeking relationships with schools and engaging with DoC.

This project is supported by Pan Pac Environmental Trust, Forest Lifeforce Restoration Trust (FLRT), Plant Hawke's Bay Nursery, the DoC-led Ngutukākā Recovery Group and Ngati Pahauwera.

The Facebook group Urban Kākābeak Project has been launched for those who are keen to participate or wanting to learn more about the plant.