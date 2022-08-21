Both teams pose for a picture knowing they will meet again in the finals.

Both teams pose for a picture knowing they will meet again in the finals.

Pahiatua senior footballers travelled to Dannevirke to play Tararua rivals Rangers of Dannevirke determined to reverse a 1-0 loss earlier in the season at Pahiatua.

And in a very hectic match achieved their objective, beating Dannevirke on their own patch by the same margin.

The game, as the score suggests, was very even with defence by both sides nullifying some very good attacking moves, particularly from the midfield and forward line. Time and again a breakaway was intercepted, a problem being both teams' inaccuracy in their passes.

While playing with the wind in the first half, Dannevirke was unable to land a goal, especially due to excellent keeping by Joshua Chard who was Pahiatua's player of the day.

And often though great defence robbed the attacker, normally prolific striker for Dannevirke Nick Sowerby being scoreless this match.

It was a fast-moving game.

In the second half, it was still a seesaw affair until finally, youngster Zac Ball netted a good shot.

Dannevirke Rangers with Jason Thomson and Scott Dyer in the midfield threaded together some good passes but the defence was resolute led particularly by Afi A.

With one more pool game to play these teams are set to meet in the semis or final depending upon next week's results.