A wind farm is proposed for near Pahīatua.

A wind farm is proposed for near Pahīatua.

The company behind a proposed wind farm is giving the Pahīatua community a chance to share their feedback.

Yinson Renewables and Aurecon are holding a community drop-in event on the wind farm, which is proposed to be located above Makomako Rd.

The community are invited to come along on Wednesday, October 4, where the company will share information about who is behind the project, the proposed design and give members of the community a chance to give their thoughts.

Key members from the project team will be there to answer questions and hear suggestions.

The event will be held from 6.30pm to 8pm on Wednesday at Ballance School, 15 Post Office Rd, Pahīatua.

There will be light refreshments available.







